Indianapolis engineers build app for church donations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A company that’s rolled out a mobile application to make it easier to donate money to churches is growing quickly.

The Indianapolis Star reports 37-year-old Walle Mafolasire came up with the idea for the Givelify app after attending a Sunday church service a few years ago. When the offering plates were passed around, he only had $3 in cash to donate, but his cellphone was in his pocket.

Four years later, 8,200 organizations across the country are using the app. About 80 percent of them are churches.

The app has helped raise more than $100 million for those clients.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered the app $90,000 in training grants and $410,000 in conditional tax credits in January to help Givelify expand in Indianapolis.

