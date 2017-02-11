Local business hosts statewide pinball tournament

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For serious pinballers in Indiana, Lafayette was the place to be Saturday afternoon.

Downtown business Main Street Amusements played host to the International Flipper Pinball Association State Championship Series for Indiana.

Sixteen people received an invitation to compete in the bracket-style tournament. The best of the best qualify for an invitation by proving their worth in various tournaments throughout the year.

Participants traveled from all over to call themselves the best pinballer in the state.

Organizers say Lafayette is a hotbed for pinball competition.

“There’s a lot of like forum discussion and stuff about pinball competition,” Tommy Skinner, IFPA’s Indiana state representative, said. “And somebody brought up Indianapolis recently and that the head of the IFPA mentioned Lafayette destroys Indianapolis in competition.”

The winner of today’s tournament at Main Street Amusements will head to Texas to compete in the IFPA national tournament next month. Thirty-seven U.S. states and a few Canadian provinces are represented there.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...