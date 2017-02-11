Planned Parenthood protests take place in Fort Wayne, Lafayette

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — Roughly 200 people attended dueling protests outside a Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana protest held Saturday was among hundreds nationwide coordinated by abortion opponents who want Planned Parenthood to be denied federal funding.

WANE-TV reports 100 people attended the Saturday rally to call for defunding the health centers, while about the same number of people attended a counter-protest across the street.

Lisbeth Nelson is an anti-abortion activist. She calls the protests a way to take tax dollars away from what she deems “the nation’s largest abortion chain.”

Meanwhile counter protesters included a woman who held a sign reading, “This Planned Parenthood Doesn’t Even Provide Abortions.” According to the website, the Fort Wayne location doesn’t provide abortion services but they do provide referrals.

A protest at the Lafayette Planned Parenthood on Mezzanine Drive began at 2 p.m. Saturday. A counter-protest aimed at protecting Planned Parenthood began at the same time at Carnahan Hall in downtown Lafayette.

For coverage of the events, watch News 18 Weekend Report at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

