Purdue women fall at Penn State 79-73

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team dropped their second straight Saturday, falling at Penn State 79-73, and moving to 15-11 (6-6 B1G) on the year. The Boilermakers sent the Lady Lions to the free throw line 34 times, the highest amount for an opponent since 2011, and Penn State cashed in 27 times, including 22-of-28 in the second half.

The Boilermakers were firing on all cylinders in the first half, hitting 53.1 percent from the field (17-32) and five-of-10 from behind the arc. Senior Ashley Morrissette had 10 points and three assists, while junior Andreona Keys stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds, four assist and a steal.

Purdue committed just four turnovers in the opening half, and converted five Penn State miscues into seven points off turnovers. The score went back-and-forth throughout as the first half featured nine ties and 10 lead changes, but Purdue held a 42-38 edge at the break.

The second half was a parade to the free throw line for Penn State as the Boilermakers committed foul after foul, and the Lady Lions took advantage. Purdue managed to hit just four-of-16 in the third quarter, and despite holding Penn State eight minutes without a field goal, surrendered the lead after the third, 60-53.

The fourth quarter saw the Boilermakers hit more shots, but could pull no closer than six points as Penn State drained 10-of-13 at the stripe and eased away with the win. Sophomore Teniya Page scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half, netting 11 at the charity stripe, while senior Sierra Moore added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Four Boilermakers scored in double figures, led by Morrissette with 17 points and six assists. Keys added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Dominique Oden hit three 3’s on her way to 15 points. Senior Bridget Perry was the final Boilermaker in double figures with 14 points and five boards.

Purdue remains on the road this week, heading to Rutgers on Wednesday.

