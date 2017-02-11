Several bills await hearings at Indiana’s 2017 Legislative Session

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The 2017 Indiana General Assembly is well underway. Several bills have yet to be heard, and some of those could make a big impact on the state.

That includes a bill at the Indiana Statehouse which aims to keep children safer on school buses.

“If we save one child’s life, it’s worth those dollars and cents,” said Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker.

Lawmakers are proposing all buses transporting elementary or high school students be equipped with 3-point lap and shoulder safety belts. Students would have to wear the belts at all times the bus is in motion, and it includes all school and special-purpose buses.

As part of the proposal, the Indiana Department of Education must establish loan program to assist school corporations with paying to install seat belts. The law would use $5 million from the state’s general fund to do so.

Klinker said the money is necessary to protect children.

“When you compare it to other dollars that are being spent in other areas that do not include safety for children, $5 million is a small price to pay,” Klinker said.

Another piece of legislation would protect some people from the death penalty.

“I do not think that passing this bill is a logical next step to ending the death penalty in general,” said Hoosier Alliance for Serious Mental Illness Exemption program director Matthew Ellis.

The bill proposes a procedure to decide whether a person charged or convicted of murder has a serious mental illness.

If a person is believed to have suffered from one of six different diagnoses at the time of the crime, they would be exempt from the death penalty. Those include bipolar disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

If the bill becomes law, Ellis said those already serving on death row who qualify for the exemption could file an appeal. The sentence could then be changed to life without parole.

However, Ellis believes the bill is not intended to be a tool for criminals to get out of capital punishment.

“This is not a wide open door for anyone to claim any kind of mental illness,” explained Ellis. “This is a very specific set of diagnoses that specifically impact their actions at the time of the crime.”

Ellis said the law would save taxpayers money. He said the average cost of someone serving life without parole is about $43,000, but he said someone sentenced to death costs an average of $450,000.

Another bill on the 2017 agenda would allow possession of firearms on school property. Klinker said the idea is to protect students and staff, but she said schools are already prepared.

“Teachers, school administrators and school boards are looking at safety measures that are very important,” Klinker said. “The methodology of what to do in a very serious incident is being taught.”

If passed, it would allow a person who legally possesses a firearm to do so as an employee or a volunteer of a house of worship located on school property.

However, Klinker said guns at school, even if allowed by law, pose too many liabilities.

“We prepare our students for those very difficult situations, and I think that’s the answer,” Klinker added.

All three pieces of legislation are still in the process of being heard at the Statehouse.

The 2017 session of the Indiana General Assembly wraps up on April 29.

