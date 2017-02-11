Supporters, protestors of Planned Parenthood gather in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hundreds of protesters and supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered in Lafayette Saturday afternoon.

Multiple protests took place nationwide. Demonstrators across the country took part in rallies on both sides of the abortion issue.

Outside of the Planned Parenthood on Mezzanine Drive in Lafayette Saturday, multiple people gathered in an effort to protect the unborn and aborted children.

Boilermaker Pro Life president Megan Smith helped organize the event and said Planned Parenthood is corrupt and needs to be defunded.

“We know that they provide less than 2 percent of Pap smears and 2 percent of manual breast exams. This is not a health care facility; this is really just an abortion industry,” Smith said. “We’re calling for our government to stop funding them with our money.”

Across town at Carnahan Hall, 250 people met to support the Planned Parenthood organization.

One of the group’s missions was to teach what reproductive freedom means. Another mission was to explain ways to talk to elected officials effectively about the topic.

One participant said it’s important to protect Planned Parenthood and allow people to have control of their health.

