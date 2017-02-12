Carroll County town considers ‘vicious dog control ordinance’

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — An ordinance prohibiting residents from owning certain dog breeds is being considered in the Carroll County community of Flora — and it’s gaining some mixed reactions from residents.

The proposed ordinance focuses on breeds that are deemed “vicious.”

Josh Ayres, Flora’s Town Council president, said past incidents led to the idea.

“One incident, I think, was at the park,” Ayers said. “It took off after a small dog, and somebody got in the middle of that one. We had a lady come to a council meeting and talk about another dog that cornered her in her kitchen.”

Ayres said he’s on the fence about the move but leaning toward implementing the ordinance.

“If I thought that we could rely 100 percent on dog owners to control their animals, there would be no need for this,” Ayers said. “But that’s not the case.”

If an ordinance does pass, people who already have breeds specified in the ordinance would be allowed to keep them. Fines would likely be handed out to those who violate it.

News 18 spoke to some residents who disagree with the proposal, including Misty Henry.

“It’s all based on the home, the owner and how they’re treated,” Henry said. “If you mistreat a human, how do you think the human’s going to react? They’re going to be the same way. They’re going to be vicious.”

Eleven-year-old Savaha Hecker said her family made the decision to give up their pit bull ahead of the potential ban.

“Is this really how we want to do it?” Hecker asked. “Are we really going to ban all these dogs until there’s no dogs we can have just because somebody else can’t keep their dog under control?”

On the other hand, some residents aren’t necessarily opposed to a ban.

Shannon Bolin used to own a pit bull. She thinks dog owners who properly care for their pets shouldn’t be punished, but she sees how a ban could be beneficial.

“My kids and I, we walk everywhere, so I wouldn’t want them ever getting bit or myself or anybody else for that matter,” Bolin said.

Ayres said the town will continue doing research and work to put together a more defined ordinance. He encourages those who want their voices heard to come forward.

“We work for the people,” Ayers said. “I’m not doing this for me. This is for the town of Flora’s residents, for public safety. That’s why it’s even been thought of.”

Ayres said he’s also received feedback from people who don’t even live in town.

While there is no set timeline on when an ordinance could possibly take effect, Ayers hopes to have a decision made by the next town council meeting in March.

