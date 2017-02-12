High school scoreboard from Feb. 11

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Feb. 11.
Girls Basketball:
Class 3A Rensselear Central Regional
Northwestern def. Lighthouse CPA, 67-41 (Semi-final)
South Bend St. Joseph def. Andrean, 64-44 (Semi-final)
South Bend St. Joseph def. Northwestern, 57-49 (Championship)
Class 3A Danville Regional
Indianapolis Attucks def. Northview, 62-50 (Semi-final)
Danville def. Lebanon, 61-51 (Semi-final)
Danville def. Indianapolis Attucks, 62-56 OT (Championship)
Class 2A Eastern (Greentown) Regional
Oak Hill def. Carroll, 42-37 (Semi-final)
Monroe Central def. Madison-Grant, 44-40 (Semi-final)
Oak Hill def. Monroe Central, 37-31 (Championship)
Class 2A Winamac Regionanl
Delphi def. Hammond Bishop Noll, 44-38 (Semi-final)
Central Noble def. South Adams, 34-33 (Semi-final)
Central Noble def. Delphi, 63-40 (Championship)
Class A Caston Regional
North White def. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 46-41 OT (Semi-final)
Marquette Catholic def. Argos, 42-25 (Semi-final)
Marquette Catholic def. North White, 67-26 (Championship)
Boys Basketball:
Clinton Prairie def. Covington, 67-62
Delphi def. Lakeland Christian, 58-33
Elwood def. Tri-Central, 72-42
Logansport def. Richmond, 59-50
Maconaquah def. Pioneer, 54-46
Rensselaer Central def. Frontier, 56-48
Rossville def. Attica, 65-50
Seeger def. Clinton Central, 88-85