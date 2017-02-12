High school scoreboard from Feb. 11

basketball hoop

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Feb. 11.

Girls Basketball:

Class 3A Rensselear Central Regional

Northwestern def. Lighthouse CPA, 67-41 (Semi-final)

South Bend St. Joseph def. Andrean, 64-44 (Semi-final)

South Bend St. Joseph def. Northwestern, 57-49 (Championship)

Class 3A Danville Regional

Indianapolis Attucks def. Northview, 62-50 (Semi-final)

Danville def. Lebanon, 61-51 (Semi-final)

Danville def. Indianapolis Attucks, 62-56 OT (Championship)

Class 2A Eastern (Greentown) Regional

Oak Hill def. Carroll, 42-37 (Semi-final)

Monroe Central def. Madison-Grant, 44-40 (Semi-final)

Oak Hill def. Monroe Central, 37-31 (Championship)

Class 2A Winamac Regionanl

Delphi def. Hammond Bishop Noll, 44-38 (Semi-final)

Central Noble def. South Adams, 34-33 (Semi-final)

Central Noble def. Delphi, 63-40 (Championship)

Class A Caston Regional

North White def. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 46-41 OT (Semi-final)

Marquette Catholic def. Argos, 42-25 (Semi-final)

Marquette Catholic def. North White, 67-26 (Championship)

Boys Basketball:

Clinton Prairie def. Covington, 67-62

Delphi def. Lakeland Christian, 58-33

Elwood def. Tri-Central, 72-42

Logansport def. Richmond, 59-50

Maconaquah def. Pioneer, 54-46

Rensselaer Central def. Frontier, 56-48

Rossville def. Attica, 65-50

Seeger def. Clinton Central, 88-85