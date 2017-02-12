Indy mayor leads rally against Trump immigration orders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mayor Joe Hogsett says Indianapolis welcomes all immigrants, refugees and marginalized people, but he stopped short of declaring the capital to be a sanctuary city.

Hogsett, a Democrat, joined Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders Sunday to discuss ways to protect immigrants, Muslims and ethnicities that they believe are targeted by executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

The Indianapolis Congregation Action Network, a faith-oriented grassroots group, organized the event that drew an overflow crowd to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

The Indianapolis Star reports Hogsett said it is unacceptable that many families don’t feel at home in Indianapolis. He vowed that no one in Indianapolis would be stripped of their privileges that are “rightly secured to them as members of this community.”

