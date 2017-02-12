Planned $15M simulation lab aims to educate, save lives in Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health President and CEO Terry Wilson said the hospital is getting a $15 million state-of-the-art simulation lab.

The planned renovation aims to create a better education for future nurses and help save lives in Greater Lafayette.

“We’ll create an environment that is just like a hospital room,” Wilson said. “One of the rooms actually will be built out to the same size and the look and the feel of the back of an ambulance.”

Hospital staff and nursing students will train on high-tech mannequins. This will give them a chance to learn from a hands-on experience.

“This is a way of simulating what they might face,” Wilson said.

Jackie Nielsen, the hospital’s clinical education manager, said she can program the mannequins to have any illness.

“Learners in the scenario will only be seeing what’s happening on the patient monitors and the physiologic signs and symptoms that the mannequin will display,” Nielsen said.

Those training will not know what to expect in each scenario, which allows for a real-life experience. Simulations include managing a heart attack, rare disease, birth or allergic reactions.

“Throughout the year, we probably do between 95 and 100 simulations,” Nielsen said.

Everything used in the simulations — except the medications and mannequins — is real.

“This defibrillator delivers electricity,” said Nielsen. “We will deliver electricity to the mannequin as we would in a clinical care situation.”

The educational technology travels to multiple Franciscan hospitals. It is also made available to first responders in the community to learn from.

“Emergency medical technicians and firemen who are out in the field, a lot of folks like that will be able to use this facility,” Wilson said.

The lab is expected to open in August.

