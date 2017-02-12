Purdue golf wins twice at Big Ten Match Play Championship

PALM COAST, Fla. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue men’s golf team placed fifth at the Big Ten Match Play Championship that wrapped up Saturday at the Hammock Beach Resort’s Conservatory Course.

Purdue finished the event with a 2-1-0 record and is now 9-4-1 in four years during the event, posting a winning record in all four years during the Rob Bradley era.

Purdue defeated top-seeded Michigan State 4-2 in Saturday’s morning match. Timmy Hildebrand, Jarle Volden, Brian Carlson and Austin Eoff posted dominant victories, winning their four matches with at least two holes to play in all of them. The four winners trailed for a combined total of three holes during their matches.

Purdue then easily topped Rutgers in the fifth-place match by a 4.5 to 1.5 margin. Brian Carlson and Fernando Barco both trailed by as much as four holes, while Hildebrand trailed by three holes in their respective matches before rallying for a key 2.5 points in the win over the Scarlet Knights. Eoff and Lewis basically led their entire match to conclude strong tournaments for both of them.

Lewis, Eoff, Hildebrand and Volden all went 2-1-0 during the three-match event, while Barco and Carlson went 1-1-1. Eoff closes out his Big Ten match play career with a 11-2-1 record over his four years.

Purdue will host the elite Puerto Rico Classic beginning next weekend at the Rio Mar Beach and Spa Resort’s River Course. The event runs from Sunday to Tuesday next week.

Purdue 4, Michigan State 2

• Timmy Hildebrand (Purdue) def. Michael Sharp, 5 & 3

• Jarle Volden (Purdue) def. Kaleb Johnson, 3 & 2

• Brian Carlson (Purdue) def. Glenn Piot, 5 & 3

• Charlie Netzel (MSU) def. Fernando Barco, 4 & 3

• Andrew Walker (MSU) def. Thomas Lewis, 4 & 3

• Austin Eoff (Purdue) def. Austin Jenner, 5 & 4

Purdue 4.5, Rutgers 1.5

• Brian Carlson (Purdue) tied Tony Jiang, All Square

• Thomas Lewis (Purdue) def. Adam Gray, 2 & 1

• Timmy Hildebrand (Purdue) def. Matthew Mourin, 2 & 1

• Jack Panagos (Rutgers) def. Jarle Volden, 2 & 1

• Fernando Barco (Purdue) def. Toks Pedro, 4 & 2

• Austin Eoff (Purdue) def. Matt Holuta, 5 & 4

