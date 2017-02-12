Purdue women’s golf team sitting tied for 13th

RIO GRANDE, P.R. (Purdue Sports) — The 13th-ranked Purdue women’s golf team got the spring season off to a slow start Sunday, shooting 20-over, 308, and sitting tied for 13th after the opening round of the 15th-annual Lady Puerto Rico Classic. The Boilermakers struggled with the Rio Mar Country Club River Course as sophomores Covadonga SanJuan and Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri tied for the team’s best score of the day at four-over, 76, and sit tied for 35th in the individual standings.

The Boilermakers played both sides at 14-over as a team, with freshman Micaela Farah getting the best of the front side at even-par, while Putri really got things going on the back-nine, shooting two-under par, making seven pars and two birdies. Despite opening the day with a bogey Farah really got going, playing the next 13 holes at three-under with birdies on No. 4, No. 8 and No. 12. The last four holes would not be so kind to the Purdue rookie as she finished the day at five-over, 77, good for the No. 3 team score of the day.

Sophomore Marta Martin put up the fourth and final team score of the round, shooting seven-over, 79, making a pair of birdies on the round. Senior August Kim was unable to turn in a team score for the first time this season, carding an eight-over, 80, on the day.

Furman holds the overall team lead, shooting two-over, 290, behind a two-under, 70, round from Haylee Harford. Harford shares the individual lead with Baylor’s Maria Vesga, while four players sit a stroke back at one-under par, and nine individuals are tied at even-par. Texas Tech and Kent State sit in second and third, respectively, at four-over and five-over par.

Competition resumes tomorrow at 8 a.m. AT.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...