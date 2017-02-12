Upcoming construction to change some CityBus routes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — CityBus riders in West Lafayette are in for some changes starting this spring.

The State Street project begins in April and will close the parts of the street all summer.

The closure lasts until November, and CityBus is relocating some of its bus stops as a result.

The routes that will affected are the routes in West Lafayette, including 1B Salisbury, 4B Purdue West, 5 Happy Hollow, 8 Klondike Express, 10 Northwestern and all of the routes in the campus loop.

CityBus general manager Martin Sennett said the route changes may be inconvenient for riders around Purdue’s campus but they are necessary to keep serving the area.

“What we would like to do is invite the public to our open houses so that we can sit down and show them why it’s happening and what we are doing,” Sennett said. “If somebody has an idea or suggestion that would make it better, we’re open to that kind of public participation.”

Anybody who would like more information on the changes CityBus is implementing can attend one of two public open houses.

The first will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Tippecanoe County Public Library in Lafayette from 4-8 p.m.

The second open house will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at the West Lafayette Public Library from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

