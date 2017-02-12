YWCA continues its mission to ‘unmask’ domestic violence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Inspired by a woman’s survival after she was shot during a domestic dispute three years ago, an organization continues its mission to promote domestic violence awareness in Greater Lafayette.

Saturday night, the YWCA hosted its third annual masquerade ball called “Unmasking Domestic Violence.”

All of the proceeds raised go towards the YWCA’s Domestic Violence Program.

Executive Director Debi DeBruyn said domestic violence is not just a local issue, it impacts families across the nation every day.

She said women and men should know where to seek help if they need it.

“This event, while it’s wonderfully fun and great to see good friends, it’s so important to remind out community how critical it is to have strong programming,” said DeBruyn. “We have that at the YWCA, along with an amazing staff to work with women and children who are fleeing abuse.”

Along with the ball, a silent auction will help the YWCA with its fundraising efforts.

News 18’s Gina Quattrocchi emceed Saturday night’s masquerade ball.

