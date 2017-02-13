$5000 reward offered after guns stolen from hunting supply store

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE/WLFI) — A burglary took place on Friday at a northeastern Indiana gun store and according to police, a large number of firearms were taken.

The Dutchman Hunting Supplies store is located at 8435 West U.S. 20 in Shipshewana, Indiana. The burglary took place early morning Friday, Feb. 10.

As a result, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at 260-436-7491, Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or by private message on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...