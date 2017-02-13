64 cited over weekend for minors in a tavern

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities closed a Lafayette restaurant over the weekend due to underage drinking, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Lafayette police received a complaint of underage drinking at the Ichiban restaurant, 2 S. Fourth St.

Police arrived and “stopped restaurant operations” due to what they said was a “large crowd size and evidence of underage drinking.”

A joint investigation began between the Lafayette Police Department and the Indiana Excise Police. Officers identified 64 minors and cited them with minor in a tavern violations. Those cited received a summons with a court date and released from the scene.

Excise police will continue the investigation into other possible violations.

