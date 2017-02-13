72-year-old man accused of molesting a girl under 14

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 72-year-old Tippecanoe County man has been arrested under allegations of child solicitation and child molesting.

Detectives with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Jan. 28 into Lon A. Kaminsky of rural Tippecanoe County for child molesting involving a female under the age of 14.

Kaminsky was arrested Monday afternoon. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail and being held without bond.

Kaminsky faces preliminary charges of child molesting and child solicitation, both felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...