Authorities: 4 injured after barn collapses in Indiana

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say four people had minor injuries after a barn collapsed in Indiana.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports crews responded Sunday afternoon to the 140-foot-by-60-foot hoop barn in the Wayne County community of Hagerstown.

Sheriff Jeff Cappa says four people had minor injuries and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The newspaper says dozens of people were reportedly inside the barn at the time. Cappa says authorities are investigating what led to the collapse.

