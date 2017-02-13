Bar owner: Not sure how minors got in; may lose liquor license

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of a Lafayette restaurant said he’s making sure minors never enter his bar again, after Lafayette police cite 64 people this weekend for minor in a tavern violations.

Ichiban owner Will Zhou said he reopened the sushi bar two weeks ago after making renovations. He said he’s shocked and disappointed something like this happened in such a short amount of time.

Around 12:30 on Saturday, Lafayette police received a complaint of underage drinking at Ichiban, located on South Fourth Street. Police were told minors were being served alcoholic beverages at the bar.

Zhou said this was his first big event since reopening.

“It’s unfortunate as a business owner,” he said. “We have to deal with, like, such event.”

Police arrived to find a large crowd and said they found evidence of underage drinking.

Zhou said he was hosting a celebration event at his bar and hired three security guards to check IDs at the door.

“To make sure everybody’s over 21,” Zhou said.

If they were over 21, Zhou said guests received a wrist band. But minors still managed to get into the event, even though he said he tried to do the right thing.

“People without the wrist band and were underage,” said Zhou.

News 18 asked, “You kicked those people out?”

Zhou replied, “Yeah.”

After officers stopped operations at the restaurant, Lafayette Police Department and Indiana Excise Police conducted a joint investigation. Officers cited 64 people for minor in a tavern violations.

“I think it’s in the back door, but we still had security at the back door,” Zhou said.

Zhou is now conducting his own investigation and is disappointed by the situation. He said he’s working with the security company to find out how this could have happened.

However, Zhou said he does have a plan to make sure it never happens again.

“We will not be hosting any parties after this,” he said.

Zhou said he received a ticket for having minors in his bar. He is now waiting to hear from Excise Police regarding the future of his liquor license. But said he will continue with business as usual.

“It’s still a restaurant,” said Zhou. “We’re still opening.”

Those cited were free to leave afterward, but they have until March 20 to resolve their ticket.

