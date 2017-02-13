Body found in Montgomery Co. creek identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The body found in Montgomery County’s Sugar Creek over the weekend has been positively identified as a Crawfordsville man.

Indiana State Police said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Kaden Cravens, 19.

Cravens had been reported missing to the sheriff’s office and was part of a Silver Alert investigation on Jan. 26.

When the Silver Alert was issued, Cravens hadn’t been seen since Jan. 20. Authorities believed he was in danger or required medical attention.

On Saturday, kayakers found Cravens body around 6:30 p.m. submerged in the Sugar Creek near County Road 225 West.

No foul play is suspected.

Family has been notified.

