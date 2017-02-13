Family speaks out following charges in 2015 death of child

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man made his initial court appearance Monday to face charges following the 2015 death of his son, and News 18 spoke with several family members also in attendance.

Thirty-year-old Gabriel Hallman had his arraignment Monday. He been charged with five felonies in connection to the 2015 death of his son.

According to court documents, in October 2015, officers responded to a home on South Seventh Street on a report of a baby not breathing. He was taken to a Lafayette hospital and then airlifted to Indianapolis, where medical staff said the child had suffered a “devastating injury due to lack of oxygen.”

The child died a few days later. The cause of death was listed as “blunt force traumatic injury of the head.”

Some family members spoke with News 18 before a judge read Gabriel Hallman his charges Monday.

“I’m wanting to see justice for Zachary,” said Melissa Hilt, the child’s grandmother. “I know it’s not going to bring him back, but Gabe needs to get what he deserves.”

Tiffany Hallman, the child’s mother, said she’s happy Gabe is getting his day in court.

“I have a lot of joy because he’s finally getting justice, but it still hurts really bad,” she said.

A judge set bond at $500,000 surety or $50,000 cash.

Gabriel Hallman is scheduled to make his next court appearance in March. His trial is set for April.

