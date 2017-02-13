Fort Wayne native starring in prime-time CBS show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new show debuting on WLFI-TV this week, the CBS legal drama “Doubt,” has a strong connection to Indiana and its Summit City – Fort Wayne.

Kobi Libii, a Snider High School graduate, has made his way from Fort Wayne all the way to Hollywood to star in the new prime-time series, which airs Wednesday nights.

The show is about a brilliant defense lawyer (played by Katherine Heigl of Grey’s Anatomy fame) at a boutique firm who becomes romantically involved with a client who’s been accused of committing a brutal murder. The prestigious practice attracts top talent looking to prove their worth. Libii plays Nick Brady, an ex-convict turned lawyer who got his bachelor’s and law degrees while in prison.

“What’s interesting and special about Nick is the journey that he’s gone through and the resilience he’s had to show to turn his life around and become the successful, more upright person that we see in the show,” Libii explained. “I think the grit involved in that character, involved in that being not your best version of yourself for a part of your life, and then sort of turning the wheel hard and becoming a better, more realized version of yourself is something we can all aspire to.”

Libii, a lifelong performer, graduated from Snider in 2003. During his high school years, he was active in drama and speech. He helped take the Snider speech team to eight national competitions during his time there.

“It was never a question of whether or not Kobi was going to succeed in his acting career,” said Thomas Pabst, the former Snider speech coach. “The question was always, ‘How soon is it going to happen?’”

After Snider, Libii went on to Yale to study theater. Afterwards, he moved to New York City where he hustled to play small roles.

“I just started knocking aggressively on doors until people got sick of me knocking and decided to give me a job,” he joked. “It’s as hard as everybody says. It takes as long as everybody says. There are so many people that want to be actors and so few jobs. It just takes a lot of persistence and it takes a lot of faith to hang around until you get an opportunity like this. I’ve been very fortunate and now I’m on this great show.”

Libii credits his strong support system in the Summit City with his current success.

“I think Fort Wayne is a great community to equip you to go out into the world and do whatever you’re going to do,” he said.

His parents made sure to emphasize that their son is an extremely hard worker.

“When he was in speech a lot of people were like, ‘Oh he’s so talented, he does so well,’” said his mother, Louise Magoon. “What they didn’t see were the nights he was home practicing instead of being out playing. What they didn’t see was the number of hours he put into perfecting his craft, perfecting his speeches, memorizing the lines for his plays. He worked very, very hard at what he did and we’re really happy it’s paid off.”

Her husband, Josue Njock Libii, sat by her side in agreement. He said his son has a lot of discipline. He added that a lot of people had faith in him.

“It’s a business where there’s a lot of rejections, but he had faith because people believed in him,” he explained. “He’s already demonstrated that he’s had talent, but I think it’s the faith people had in him that got him through.”

Now the Snider grad is looking for a bit of luck, hoping “Doubt” becomes a hit.

“It’s got its own personality,” Libii said. “It’s not just another law show. You’re going to love all these characters and you’re going to be interested in all the cases that the lawyers deal with.”

“Doubt” premieres on WLFI-TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. Previews of the show can be watched on CBS’ YouTube Channel.

