IMPD investigating after body found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the White River.

Police say the body was found near the 2900 block of South Hardy Street Monday around 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, no evidence was found near the scene to identify the adult woman. They said the body will be transported to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Authorities said the body did not appear to be greatly deteriorated, which will help with the coroner’s investigation.

