Lafayette man arrested on warrant; LPD uncovers 9 lbs of spice

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police went to serve an arrest warrant to a Lafayette man Saturday night and officers said they uncovered drugs, including nine pounds of spice.

Lafayette police went to arrest Rufus Duncan on Saturday, Feb. 11, just after 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Roberts Street. When police arrived on scene, officers said they smelled a “strong odor of synthetic marijuana emitting from inside the residence.”

After obtaining a search warrant, documents state officers found more than nine pounds of spice, over 130 grams of marijuana, scales and a large amount of cash.

Duncan was arrested on his warrant for a petition to revoke probation with the initial charge of strangulation. He faces additional preliminary charges of dealing and possession of marijuana, plus dealing and possession of a synthetic drug.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

