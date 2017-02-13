LPD chief reflects on success of crime initiatives

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In fall of 2015, Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly and Mayor Tony Roswarski announced a crime prevention and community safety plan.

More than a year later, Flannelly said the plan is working well.

“People feel that we’re everywhere,” said Flannelly. “We know that we can’t be everywhere, but I think it’s reassuring for people to see cars in their neighborhoods and see police cars when they’re out and about.”

Since the announcement, the number of officers taking home cars expanded which increases the department’s visibility in neighborhoods.

The department is also at full staff and has hired 31 new officers since January of 2015. A full staff allows police to address specific needs of the community’s crime issues.

The department will soon fill open positions in the Drug Task Force and Crime Prevention Unit.

Two positions will also be filled in the Street Crimes Unit. Flannelly said the team has made over 800 arrests in the last two years.

“Problem houses, problem people, just whatever issues there might be,” he said. “That street crimes unit is there to focus specifically on those problems.”

Flannelly said the number of violent crimes are down 20 percent this year, and believes a focus on community involvement has helped lower that statistic.

“When neighbors know their neighbors and you can talk about issues that are occurring–that’s when we really solve problems at the earliest possible level,” he added.

However, he said work is far from over.

“It’s not the same community that it was ten years ago, but I think overall that’s a good thing,” explained Flannelly. “There’s a lot of great things that are happening here. Crime is just one of those things that tends to accompany growth.”

As the department continues to grow and adapt to change, Flannelly wants to remind everyone they play an important part in keeping Lafayette a safer place.

“When you see those problems, talk to your neighbors about them, talk to us about them, and then let’s work together to try to solve them,” he added.

Lafayette police are still encouraging people to join the neighborhood social network Nextdoor.

For more information on Nextdoor, click here.

