McCollum added to Purdue football roster

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that Western Kentucky University graduate T.J. McCollum has enrolled in classes at Purdue and will participate in spring practices. McCollum will have one season of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule. A 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker from Birmingham, Alabama, he played the previous two seasons for the Hilltoppers after spending one season at UAB.

In two seasons at WKU, McCollum amassed 191 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, six passes defended, two fumbles recovered, a fumble forced and an Interception. In 2016, he finished third on the team 85 total tackles, despite missing the final three games of the season. The previous year, he led the Hilltoppers with 106 total tackles, including a team-best 11.5 TFLs.

In his lone season at UAB, McCollum had seven tackles, six solo, in 10 games played.

McCollum graduated from Western Kentucky in December with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis on business.

