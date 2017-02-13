News 18 Special Report: Victims paying the price

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Even when thieves are convicted, justice is not always served. Many victims never get the restitution ordered to them and some may not know they’ve got a say in who sees that money first.

The owner of Uphill Bikes, Adam Hanabarger, lost his uphill battle after a couple wrote him fraudulent checks in the spring of 2015.

“It didn’t take very long before the hit was hard enough to take down my company,” said Hanabarger.

Although the two were convicted and ordered to pay him about $6,000 dollars in restitution, Hanabarger only received $49.

“Their bond went to paying their court fees and their court costs,” he said. “And none, well, very little of it went to restitution.”

“Does that happen?” asked News 18’s Kayla Sullivan during an interview with Tippecanoe County Judge Sean Persin.

“It can happen,” responded Judge Persin. “I can’t talk about any cases in particular.”

Court records show not only were court fees prioritized before Hanabarger but restitution for other victims as well.

“We have a number of cases where we have multiple victims,” said Persin.

It’s ultimately up to the judge to decide which person or business gets paid first.

“But these are difficult issues when you have multiple victims,” said Persin. “And everybody feels that they ought to be paid.”

Currently, there’s no set law on the order regarding who gets paid first. But should there be?

“We can take a look at that this summer,” said State Sen. Ron Alting.

“I worry about any blanket rule that says the first victim to file gets it or the person that has the most money that is owed that they always go first,” said Persin. “I was worried about having something that’s not flexible.”

Alting said, “That’s why I think it’s important to study this and listen to the challenges that people have on getting the money.”

Persin said victims don’t have to wait for lawmakers to hear your challenges.

“We love to see victims here,” he said. “We love to get information from them.”

But Persin said too often they can’t be here. They’ve got work and have other obligations keeping them from staying involved in their case.

“When that happens, often times, I’m afraid there is confusion and that they may not fully understand the agreement that’s being presented to the court,” said Persin.

That seemed to be the case with Hanabarger. He was busy trying to save his business and had a baby on the way. If those factors were made clear to the judge though, his restitution may have been bumped up on the list.

“I’ve had cases before where the victim – that was their rent money, that was their food money, and they can’t survive until they get that paid,” said Persin. “Obviously, we want to do what we can to get them made whole as soon as we possibly can, and so there are times when we can address the order in which payments are made.”

After News 18 brought Hanabarger’s situation to light, Judge Persin scheduled a new restitution hearing for one of the people convicted in the case.

Hanabarger isn’t sure if that will get him his money back, but he does have a dream of reopening his business.

“It cost me everything that I had and so with a new baby … I am a single father, and so you know, it’s going to take a little bit of time,” said Hanabarger.

Coming up Tuesday on News 18 at Six, we look into how prosecutors can get creative when it comes to giving criminals an incentive to pay restitution as well as specifics regarding what lawmakers can do about the problem of unpaid restitution.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...