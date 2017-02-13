Purdue adds charitable component to Back a Boiler program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is introducing a new charitable component to its Back a Boiler initiative.

The Back a Boiler program is an income share agreement. Students receive funding and then pay back a set percentage through their salary after graduation.

Now, the University is adding the Pave the Way program. That means students paying back their tuition from the Back a Boiler program are also asked to make a voluntary pledge for future students.

So far, more than 150 students have enrolled in the Back a Boiler program.

