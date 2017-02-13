Purdue men return home to host Rutgers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Playing just its second home game in 25 days, the No. 16-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team begins its final push towards the postseason with a Tuesday contest against Rutgers at Mackey Arena.

Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the contest will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Boilermakers are 7-1 all-time against Rutgers and the five-game winning streak against the Scarlet Knights make it the sixth-longest active winning streak against one foe.

Purdue has 20 wins through the season’s first 25 games for the second straight year and for the fifth time during the Matt Painter era. Purdue is 9-3 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2010-11 season and a win over Rutgers will give Purdue four straight Big Ten wins for the first time since the 2014-15 season (done twice that year).

Purdue’s 21-3 home record against Big Ten teams since the start of the 2014-15 season are the most wins by a Big Ten team during that span. Purdue’s 46 wins since the start of last year are the 14th most nationally.

Following Tuesday’s game, Purdue remains at home this weekend, hosting Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m., on ESPN.

