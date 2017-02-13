Purdue women climb leader board at LPR Classic

RIO GRANDE, P.R. (Purdue Sports) — The 13th-ranked Purdue women’s golf team jumped a few spots up the leaderboard Monday, shooting 10-over, 298, and climbing to 11th place at 30-over, 606. The Boilermakers’ tied for Monday’s eighth-best team score with Georgia, behind a two-under, 70, from sophomore Covadonga SanJuan, who climbed into a tie for 12th in the individual standings.

SanJuan carded six birdies Monday, tied for second-most in the field behind Michigan’s Elodie van Dievoet, who made seven. The Boilermaker sophomore rebounded from a double bogey on No. 1 to birdie four her next five holes, only to even her scorecard out with another double bogey on No. 7. She took advantage of the par-three’s on the back side, making birdie on No. 10 and No. 14 to complete her day. Her 70 matched the second-best round of the day, tying Texas Tech’s Gabby Barker and one shot back from van Dievoet and Furman’s Haylee Harford.

Senior August Kim and sophomore Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri tied for the Boilermakers’ No. 2 score, each carding three-over, 75, as Kim sank five birdies, while Putri made three. Freshman Micaela Farah turned in the fourth and final team score of the day for Purdue, marking a six-over, 78.

Furman owns the team lead at seven-over, 583, and has a three-shot lead on second-place Kent State, after the two posted matching team scores of five-over, 293, Monday. North Carolina State posted the top team score of the day, shooting one-over, 289, as three players shot even-par or better. Harford extended her individual lead for Furman, sitting five-under, 139, for the tournament and holding a three-shot lead over the three-way tie for second.

The third and final day of competition begins tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7:30 a.m. AT.

