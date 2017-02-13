Search underway in Carroll County for two missing girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – Two Carroll County girls have gone missing near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the 13-year-old girls were last seen near the high bridge around 1:00 p.m. Monday. The girls were dropped off by a family member. They never showed up at the time they were supposed to be picked up.

They have been identified as Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams.

The sheriff’s office was called around 5:30 p.m.

Dozens of deputies, Delphi police officers and firefighters have been out searching the banks. Drones have also been out. Leazenby said DNR was getting ready to search the water.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows anything, they are encouraged to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.

We will be following this story and will bring you more updates as they become available.

