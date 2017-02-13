Spirit of Mardi Gras lives on during LBO’s Fat Tuesday dinner party for teacher grants

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The spirit of Mardi Gras is coming to Lafayette during Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club’s’ Fat Tuesday dinner party. The fundraiser gives money to teachers for classroom projects, special field trips, equipment and supplies.

Angela Taylor is a member of Lafayette Breakfast Optimists and on the Fat Tuesday committee. She stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the event.

“It’s a dinner party that’s open to everyone in the Greater Lafayette community,” she explained. “All of the money raised goes back to our local teachers.”

There will be a silent auction and a balloon wall where participants will poke balloons with “feather covered knives” to reveal the prizes inside.

Everyone who attends is invited to dress up as if they were at Mardi Gras.

“We try to make it a party,” said Taylor. “The atmosphere is fun. We decorate it like New Orleans.”

Taylor said the goal is to raise $20,000 this year.

“People can send in donations. All of the money goes to TSC and LSC schools.”

It costs $40 to reserve your spot at the Fat Tuesday dinner party. You must reserve in advance because no tickets will be sold at the door. Reservations are due by Feb. 24.

The dinner party is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Outpost on Old US 231. There will be a Cajun menu that will include oysters, alligator and stuffed mushrooms

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...