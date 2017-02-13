Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen

GARY, Ind. (WLFI) — A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old female from Gary, Indiana.
The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of Chastinea Reeves.
Police describe her as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Reeves was last seen Monday in Gary wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on Reeves, please call the Gary Police Department at 888-58-AMBER or call 911.