Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen

GARY, Ind. (WLFI) — A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old female from Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of Chastinea Reeves.

Police describe her as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Reeves was last seen Monday in Gary wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Reeves, please call the Gary Police Department at 888-58-AMBER or call 911.

