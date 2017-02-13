Time running out to claim $4.5M Hoosier Lotto prize

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Little time is left for someone to claim a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot from last summer.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at a Marsh supermarket along 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. The numbers on the winning ticket are 16-17-19-22-43-44.

The winner has until 5 p.m. Monday to turn in the ticket at state lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to meet the 180-day deadline. Otherwise, the money stays in the lottery’s prize payment account.

Indiana has had some other big jackpots that were never claimed. One was for a $50 million Powerball jackpot from 2002, along with a $5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot in 2004 and $1 million winning Powerball ticket in 2013.

