Wea Township house fire under investigation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Firefighters with the Wea Township Community Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire, just south of Lafayette.

Chief Justin Commons said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Monday, in the 3000 block of Staghorn Way.

Commons said everyone in the home was able to make it out of the house without injury.

Firefighters were on scene to investigate until shortly after 7 p.m. As of that time, they had no other information.

News 18 hopes to have more on the cause of the fire when it is available.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...