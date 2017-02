WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette.

According to Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies, the woman attempted to turn left from Sagamore Parkway onto Morehouse Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A truck heading west collided with her in the intersection.

The woman had to be extracted from her car.

She was taken to Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

