150 little red baby hats given at Franciscan Health Lafayette East

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — They say the best things come in small packages and this Valentine’s Day, 150 small packages came to Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

Inside those packages were little red hats specially knitted for all of the babies born this month.

As you may know, February is American Heart month and volunteers from around the country join the American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation to provide newborn babies with little red hats.

It’s known as Little Hats, Big Hearts. The mission is to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire parents to take family heart health seriously.

“We have a host of different things that we do here in the Lafayette market place,” said American Heart Association communication director Roscoe Spencer. “Come on out and join with us in this fight to make sure that we can all get a little more healthy.”

Spencer said parents have responded well to the program since it started in 2014.

“You’d be surprised some of the folks that write back saying, yeah, you know my son or my daughter while they’re two or three at this age now, I still have the baby hat in which you guys helped provide,” said Spencer.

More than 3,000 little red hats are being used in more than 40 hospitals in Indiana.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans and congenital heart defects is the most common type of birth defect in the country.

If you would like to help out with this cause, click here.

