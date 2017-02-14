3 face drug-related charges after warrant served at Rensselaer home

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are facing drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Rensselaer.

Aaron Hovis, 29, Bridgette Hovis, 32, and Lauren Marlatt, 27, all of Rensselaer, were arrested Monday morning under accusations of dealing marijuana. All three have since posted bond.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with officers from the Rensselaer Police Department and Indiana State Police went to a Rensselaer home on East Merritt Street to serve a warrant in regards to the possession and sale of marijuana.

Documents state police found a quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, large amount of cash and a loaded firearm. They also said the home was covered with remote security cameras that led to a central digital recording device.

Child Protective Services is also involved in the investigation because five minors were found in the house. A 16-year-old male was also found to be living in the attached garage.

Deputies said their investigation continues and more people may be charged.

Jasper County arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Booking photo shows Aaron Hovis. (Photo Provided/Jasper County Sheriff's Office) Booking photo shows Bridgette Hovis. (Photo Provided/Jasper County Sheriff's Office) Booking photo shows Lauren Marlatt. (Photo Provided/Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

