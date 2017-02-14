Bunker Hill hires part-time town marshal after entire police force resigns

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WLFI) – The town of Bunker Hill has a new part-time town marshal. This comes after the town’s entire police force resigned in December.

The town of Bunker Hill is slowly putting back the pieces. And town leaders are starting with hiring on Randal Dague as an interim part-time town marshal.

“I want to bring change to the department in a positive and encouraging manner,” said Dague.

Positivity is what the force has been needing. The entire police force and town marshal resigned in December, leaving the town of 900 without law enforcement.

“It was all before my time and I don’t have any fears. I know this is where I’m supposed to be and the good Lord will guide me through it,” said Dague.

The 29-year-old has been involved with law enforcement for several years. He’s starting out part-time, putting in 30 hours a week at an hourly rate of $18.

“For the first 90 days, it’s just getting to know everybody. Letting the residents see that we have a marshal back in town,” said Brock Speer, president of the town council.

The council said Dague was the obvious choice.

“With all of the attention that it got, we received somewhere in the ballpark of 50-75 applications for the position. So it was pretty lengthy to go through,” said Speer.

For the 2017 budget, the council can only afford a part-time marshal and a part-time deputy. The council won’t hire a part-time deputy until Dague is settled into his position.

“Unfortunately, it’s all we can afford. I mean we had to make a special $80,000 appropriation just to get through ’16 and a majority of that was overspent on payroll,” said Speer.

But how does the board make sure history doesn’t repeat itself? Speer said it’s all about communication.

“We have to communicate with the marshal. He has to communicate with the board.”

The town council is waiting on results for a background check. After that, Dague will start immediately.

