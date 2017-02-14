Community continues to search for missing teens in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – Multiple Carroll County law enforcement officers are continuing to follow up on possible leads that could lead them to two missing girls. The girls were last seen near the Monon high bridge trail in Delphi Monday afternoon.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams went missing Monday. The 13-year-old girls were last seen near an abandoned railroad bridge, known as the Monon High Bridge around 1 p.m.

“We’re just praying for their safe return,” said Liberty’s grandfather Mike Patty. “I’m upset and confused. Obviously very distraught. I’m just worried. All I want to do is have the girls get home safe.”

The girls were dropped off near the bridge to walk around and hang out. They had made arrangements to be picked up by a family member later in the afternoon. But when the time came for the girls to be picked up, they never showed up.

Abigail’s mom, Anna Williams, has spent hours at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, just hoping to hear her little girl is okay.

“I’m getting scared now,” said Williams. “It’s getting cold and they’ve been out a long time. I don’t know what time they ate last.”

The girls haven’t answered their phones since around the time they went missing.

“Missing, abducted we don’t know for sure,” said Patty.” The cell phone has been pinging around town and here – there is a cell phone tower – but the ping was last noted around five to six hours ago and they say the phone is now dead.”

The last Snapchat from one of the girls was from 2:07 p.m. on Monday.

“I saw the texts where they got delivered but they never got read,” said Patty.

Williams said, “It’s a very scary situation right now and I just want her home.”

Other people from the community say they won’t stop looking even if it takes all night.

Based on information learned from friends and family members, Leazenby said investigators do not suspect foul play and have no information to believe the girls are in any kind of danger, other than being exposed to outside elements.

Leazenby said investigators looked into having an Amber Alert issued. They were informed this event does not meet the criteria set by state guidelines to have an alert issued.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows anything, they are encouraged to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.

Libby is 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt, fringed at the bottom, gray sweats with unknown black lettering and black Nike shoes.

Abby is also 5 feet 4 inches with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Abby was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a burgundy T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.

