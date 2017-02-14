Court upholds 3-year sentence for Indiana church bus crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A court has upheld the prison sentence for the driver of a church bus that crashed near Indianapolis, killing a 6-year-old boy and injuring 11 other people.

The Indiana appeals court rejected arguments from 55-year-old Charles Goodman of Chicago that prosecutors were wrongly allowed to present a photograph of the boy’s body to jurors during his trial. The appeals court decision issued Monday left in place Goodman’s sentence of three years in prison and three years of probation for driving while intoxicated causing death.

Blood tests showed Goodman had used cocaine.

Goodman was driving a group from Gary’s St. Jude Deliverance Center in July 2015 when the 15-passenger bus went out of control, left Interstate 70, struck some trees and overturned. The crash killed Jacob Williams of Gary.

