GE’s Fort Wayne campus set to be sold, redeveloped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — General Electric’s 31-acre campus south of downtown Fort Wayne is set to be sold and redeveloped.

WANE-TV reports that Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners has been selected for the project which is estimated at $300 million.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. officials say the land will be developed into a mixed-use, place-based innovation district that will include commercial, retail and market, residential, hotel and community space.

The campus has been empty since January 2015. GE had operated at the site since 1911 and once employed more than 10,000 people producing a wide range of products.

Construction could begin this fall.

Cross Street partner Josh Parker says plans include renovating and preserving buildings where possible.

Funding for the project includes private equity, bank loans, tax credits and government incentives.

