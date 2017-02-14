Indiana Senate votes to override 2 Pence vetoes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has followed the House’s lead and voted to override two bills that former Gov. Mike Pence vetoed last year.

The Senate’s votes Tuesday mean the bills become law.

One requires the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to report to the Legislature when making rules. A statement from Pence’s office had emphasized the importance of IDEM having flexibility to act when necessary.

The other allows private college police departments to release less on-campus crime information than public police departments. At the time of Pence’s veto, the University of Notre Dame was involved in a court battle about disclosing crime investigation records but the court later ruled the school’s police department didn’t need to release the information.

The House voted to override the two vetoes last week.

