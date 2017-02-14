LSC site improvements to start this summer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Parents and students could see work start on site improvements at Jeff High School and Tecumseh Jr. High School as early as this summer.

Monday night the Lafayette School Board worked through the legal process to get documents in place for funding.

As News 18 has reported, the plans total $98 million and call for upgrades at Jeff and Tecumseh Jr. high schools.

Superintendent Les Huddle said Hiatt Drive will be closed because of safety concerns. He said a new traffic plan for buses and parents will be implemented.

“We’ll be closing Hiatt Drive this summer and begin that construction,” Huddle said. “We want that part to be done before school starts next year.”

The board also finalized a contract with Chartwells, the food service company brought in to improve school lunches. Huddle said the contract hasn’t changed anything, just legal issues that were put on paper.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...