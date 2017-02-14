News 18 Special Report: Victims paying the price, part 2

Related Coverage News 18 Special Report: Victims paying the price

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – If a thief can afford to bond out of jail, shouldn’t that money go to the victim first? News 18 found out that’s not always the case.

Adam Hanabarger was supposed to get $6,000 in restitution from the two people who wrote his electric bike store a fraudulent check in 2015 but so far, he’s only received $49. The rest went to court fees and other victims first.

“If the court wants their money, they will get it,” said Hanabarger.

“There’s an order as to who gets paid for restitution,” said Tippecanoe County Judge Sean Persin. “Court costs may be paid and things of those nature, if it’s not specified.”

State Sen. Ron Alting isn’t sure if he agrees with that process.

“The priority of the money should go to the victim,” he said.

Alting is interested in studying the issue this summer, but Judge Persin has a warning before any legislation is made.

“I think if it’s certain types of costs, like court costs or defender fee, that would be fine,” said Persin. “However, if you said community corrections you don’t get paid until the victims are made whole, or programs for drug and alcohol treatment or even private entities no one gets paid until the victims are made whole – I think what you are going to find is a request for taxpayers to pay a lot of these expenses.”

That is something Judge Persin said he’s staying out of, but he is open to hearing out victims when it comes to the order in which people receive restitution.

If Hanabarger would have voiced his situation to the judge, he could have been bumped up on the list.

“I know that $6,000 is enough to put me back in my store. And I know that I have a 1-year-old child that I really planned on this store being a part of his life,” said Hanabarger.

Judge Persin said it’s not too late if you’re a victim who hasn’t received restitution yet.

“A lot of victims believe that if it’s not paid during probation it’s gone, well that’s not the case, and hopefully they’re working with victims advocates with the prosecutors office that can explain that to them,” said Persin. “It used to be that your sentence was what it was and then if you didn’t pay as ordered, a petition to revoke probation was filed and you might look at some jail time.”

But if the criminal is in jail he or she isn’t making any money. Therefore, the victim isn’t getting paid. That’s why judges and prosecutors are asking themselves this question.

“What’s important to the defendant? Well, you might have a sentence that provides for a two years or a year on Community Corrections at $400 a month and you say, you know what? If you make the victim whole, we will remove that community corrections,” said Persin.

It’s helpful but not foolproof, especially if the defendant is a repeat offender.

Persin said he sees that often.

“They may start using again, may wind up back in jail and it’s pretty difficult to collect money when that happens,” said Persin.

Victims of violent crimes are a little more likely to get paid restitution because the victim can apply for reimbursement through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s victim compensation fund.

We asked Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington if a similar program could be created for theft and fraud victims too.

“That’s a policy issue for the taxpayers and the state,” said Harrington. “Do you want to have a mechanism to reimburse victims of theft? And then if you do, does that include stores for profit, not-for-profit, or just individuals? So there’s a lot of policy issues involved there.”

Hanabarger hopes lawmakers care enough to sort through those issues. But until then, he believes this to be true.

“If you are a victim of fraud, the likelihood of you receiving any kind of restitution is very small,” said Hanabarger.

After News 18 brought Hanabarger’s case to light, Judge Persin ordered another restitution hearing for one of the defendants in his case.

Hanabarger said he attended that hearing on Tuesday and the judge ordered the defendant to pay him back in full within 60 days after finding out she was financially capable of paying him.

