No. 16 Purdue hosts Rutgers Tuesday night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s no question that No. 16 Purdue is the favorite heading into its matchup with Rutgers Tuesday night.

The Scarlett Knights are the worst team in the Big Ten. Steve Pikiell’s group ranks at the bottom in the conference in scoring, with the Boilers averaging nearly 20 more points a game.

Rutgers is far from a good shooting team – coming in dead last in field goal percentage, free throw shooting and three-point shooting.

But even with their deficiencies, they have their strengths. It’s something Purdue is well aware of.

“They have athletes, they have length, they have size,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “So they are a great offensive rebounding team. It’s hard to keep them off the glass. They are great at blocking shots and rebounding the basketball.”

Rutgers averages a league-best 15.3 rebounds per game.

“They’re really athletic, they rebound the ball really well,” said Purdue junior guard P.J. Thompson. “They don’t shoot it as well as a lot of other teams, but they do a really good job of going to the glass and they play hard. I think they are playing a lot harder this year.”

With Wisconsin’s loss over the weekend, Purdue is only one game behind the leading Badgers. That loss and another win in Mackey Tuesday night could bode well in the Big Ten standings.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

