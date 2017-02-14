Purdue students prepare to deliver singing Valentines

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s a long-standing tradition for Purdue University students to start Valentines Day on a high note.

Every year, singers with Purdue Musical Organizations take reservations for singing Valentines. They deliver them across the Greater Lafayette area.

They will sing a romantic song and deliver a rose and cookie to loved ones. They can also perform over the phone.

Monday evening, the singers gathered for rehearsals. Jessica Peine said her favorite part is seeing the reactions.

“It’s like a big scavenger hunt. We have a certain number we need to deliver in the day and we get to drive all around Lafayette and go into people’s work and embarrass them in front of their co-workers. They usually are really excited,” said Peine.

On Tuesday, the students expect to deliver around 200 singing Valentines.

