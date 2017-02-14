Purdue women remain on road, heading to Rutgers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team continues playing on the road this week, heading to Rutgers on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip at the Rutgers Athletic Center. The Boilermakers aim to snap a two-game slide using their recent surge of offensive firepower that has them scoring 73.5 points per game over the last six contests.

Purdue is shooting 48.3 percent from the floor over the last six games, including five players hitting 50 percent or better. Sophomore Dominique McBryde is leading the way hitting 59.1 percent from the floor, while freshman Dominique Oden is cashing in 57.8 percent, including 50 percent from 3-point range. Senior Bridget Perry and freshmen Ae’Rianna Harris and Lamina Cooper round out the group of hot-shooting Boilermakers, all scoring well-above their season averages.

Senior Ashley Morrissette has increased her scoring efforts as well, dropping in 19.0 points per game, including 91.3 percent at the charity stripe, while dishing out 5.5 assists per game. Morrissette has stepped it up all over the floor, grabbing 3.2 steals per game and blocking a pair of shots.

The Boilermakers scoring averages will be tested by the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, who have held opponents to 61.9 points per game on the season and a Big Ten low 64.8 points per game in conference play. Wednesday’s game will be webcast live on BTN Plus and can be heard live with Tim Newton via the Purdue Radio Network.

