Sunnyside bake sale helps animals in need

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fifth-graders at Sunnyside Intermediate School are working together to raise money for animals in need.

Brenna Snouwaert and her friends hosted a bake sale Tuesday during lunch for the Almost Home Humane Society. She first got the idea after hearing on the radio the humane society needs donations.

Snouwaert’s friends completely organized and made sale announcements on their own.

Treats were sold during all lunch periods with the help of their parents.

Snouwaert said she’s shocked by everyone’s help.

“I didn’t know that all these people were gonna … donate and everything so, I was just like ‘wowed’ because all these people wanted to help out,” she said.

Snouwaert said she’s happy to help anyone, not just animals.

“I like it when other people are being helped rather than … just helping myself,” she said. “And I just enjoy seeing all them happy.”

The group was able to raise $1,300.

A local business owner, who would like to remain anonymous, is matching every penny made at the bake sale.

