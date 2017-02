CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two bodies have been found by Deer Creek near Delphi.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Kim Riley announced that two bodies were found a mile east of Delphi on the edge of Deer Creek around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

There has been no positive identification and the area is being treated as a crime scene foul play is suspected.

We will continue to follow this story and have more information once it’s available.

